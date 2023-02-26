Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 514,812 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Plains GP worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

