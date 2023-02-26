Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 148,341 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,341 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First American Financial worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First American Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE FAF opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

