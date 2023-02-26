Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.51 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $291.34 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Further Reading

