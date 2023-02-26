Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 3.52% of Healthcare AI Acquisition worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 721,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1,322.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 497,035 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,369,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAIA opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.