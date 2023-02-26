Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,912 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 178,294 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.35% of Foot Locker worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 96,732.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2,684.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,198,000 after acquiring an additional 718,422 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 484.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 573,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 475,407 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $42.90 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

