Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.75 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 435.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 249,962 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading

