Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 245.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,887 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,560,000 after purchasing an additional 834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp Price Performance

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.32 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.