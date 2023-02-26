Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.82 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 475.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 103,444 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.29% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after buying an additional 83,332 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 58.2% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $121.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

