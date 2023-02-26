Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA) Holdings Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,815 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Acquisition Corp I were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Sculptor Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $2,976,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sculptor Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of SCUA opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Sculptor Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in gaming, leisure, location-based live sports and entertainment, hospitality, residential, digital infrastructure, logistics and healthcare businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.