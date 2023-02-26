Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2023

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) by 1,734.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 231,245 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.35% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RARE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,727.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 178,744 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,711.2% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 174,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 164,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 478.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 155,840 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RARE stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.