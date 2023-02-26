Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 1,734.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 231,245 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.35% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RARE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,727.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 178,744 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,711.2% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 174,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 164,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 478.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 155,840 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RARE stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $85.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

