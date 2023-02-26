Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 684.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 347,433 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of NiSource worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,903,000 after buying an additional 1,914,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,779,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,404,000 after buying an additional 695,846 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in NiSource by 16,086.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,592,000 after buying an additional 6,098,034 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NiSource by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,767,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,598,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE NI opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

