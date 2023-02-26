Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 3.54% of IX Acquisition worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 370,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 70,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IX Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

IX Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

IX Acquisition Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

