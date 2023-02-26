Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.06 Million Position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of DPCS stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

