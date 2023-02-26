Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 13,890 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Synaptics worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 36.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 29.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,933,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.54. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.13 and a twelve month high of $239.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Synaptics

Several brokerages have commented on SYNA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.18.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,350 shares of company stock worth $4,124,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

