Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of UDR worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at $813,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,706,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 15.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $43.63 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 174.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 608.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.