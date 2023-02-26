Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 17,971 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Pentair worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Insider Activity at Pentair

Pentair Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.