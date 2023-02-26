Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,880,000 after buying an additional 170,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,577,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,818,000 after buying an additional 50,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,803,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.1 %

IDXX opened at $468.17 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $560.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $463.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $4,433,623. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

