Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.92 Million Stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,879,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 437,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 83,936 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 521,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 73,829 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,500,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,348,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 138,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

HIO opened at $4.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

