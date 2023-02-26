Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 2.34% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVCB. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.1 %

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

