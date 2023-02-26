Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.18 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMA opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $97.52. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

