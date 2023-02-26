Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.6% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,428.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,504.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,365.81. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,609.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,366 shares of company stock worth $31,328,111. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

