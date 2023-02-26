Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Avient worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth $536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avient by 235.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Avient by 36.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 536,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 142,520 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Avient by 453.6% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 50,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Stock Up 1.6 %

AVNT stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Further Reading

