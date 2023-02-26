WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,795 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $10,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

WSC stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

