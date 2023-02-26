Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 125,786 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 456.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,786 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Sysco by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

