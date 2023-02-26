Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,090 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 128,410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Tripadvisor worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,653 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $254,511,000 after purchasing an additional 77,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,251 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,712,000 after purchasing an additional 97,233 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,556 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,952 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 247,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,336,258 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $21.59 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

