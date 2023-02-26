Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,241 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 104,969 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $195.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

