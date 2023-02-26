Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,852 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,114,000 after buying an additional 555,295 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 503,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 64,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,841,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 77,458 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Vistra by 6.2% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 113,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 6.7% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $22.36 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -74.76%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

