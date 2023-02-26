Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 110.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Repligen worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 37.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.17 and a 200 day moving average of $192.38.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

