Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 61,977 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of FCT stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.