Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 18,760 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.79.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $266.53 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.55 and a 200 day moving average of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

