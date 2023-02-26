Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,330 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

