Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Signify Health worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 88.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,409,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 362,380 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.15.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

