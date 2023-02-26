Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Hubbell worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $253.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.06 and a 200-day moving average of $233.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.