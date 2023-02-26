Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.