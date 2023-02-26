Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 278,601 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ferroglobe worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 96.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 92,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ferroglobe by 49.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 60,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 0.8 %

About Ferroglobe

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $934.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

