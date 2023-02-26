Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Cameco by 26.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco Profile

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.