Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JACK opened at $78.78 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Stories

