Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 1.31% of Good Works II Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition by 25.5% in the third quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 250,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,522,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,468,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition by 8.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 101,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the period.

Get Good Works II Acquisition alerts:

Good Works II Acquisition Stock Performance

GWII opened at $10.01 on Friday. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Good Works II Acquisition Company Profile

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Works II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.