Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) by 583.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,013 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPVA. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 20.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 534.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 71,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

IPVA opened at $0.45 on Friday. InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

