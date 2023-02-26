Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 22,764 Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 868,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 518,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGNU opened at $9.89 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

