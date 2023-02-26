Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 7,452 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,137,000 after acquiring an additional 143,418 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,250,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

In other news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $2,048,749.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 751,270 shares of company stock worth $47,166,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

