120,087 Shares in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 120,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 122,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 297,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

CTAQ opened at $10.18 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.