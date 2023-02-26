59,878 Shares in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Frontdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Frontdoor by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $136,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTDR. Raymond James lowered Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $33.44.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

