Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 2,136 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,643 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,214 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,037,000 after purchasing an additional 729,299 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

Alcoa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,378.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last quarter.

AA opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.65, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

