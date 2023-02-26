Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 516.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,728 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.13% of The GEO Group worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,614,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,852,000 after buying an additional 1,738,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,120,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,200 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 809,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 656,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 359,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEO. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush upgraded The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GEO opened at $9.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

