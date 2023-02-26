Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 1,539.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,802 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 201,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 196,404 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

NYSE RKT opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.02. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $14.31.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $199,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,795,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,969,499.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 148,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

