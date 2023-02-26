Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 10,804 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,804 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Driven Brands by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,751,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after buying an additional 1,376,431 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,900,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,197,000. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,505,000 after purchasing an additional 270,160 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Driven Brands

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

