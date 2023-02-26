Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 14,107 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ameren by 13.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 11.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ameren by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $87.23. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.90.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

