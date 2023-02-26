Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 296,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,636,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

