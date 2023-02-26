Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.47.

Entergy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $107.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.92. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.41%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

